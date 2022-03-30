Impact Health Scales to Meet Demand for COVID-19 Testing with NetSuite

Leading Provider of Employee Health Screenings and Contingent Staffing Implements NetSuite to Support Rapid Growth for its Onsite COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Programs

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Health, a leading provider of onsite COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs, is using Oracle NetSuite to automate critical financial processes and gain visibility across its business. With NetSuite, Impact Health has an integrated business platform to manage its network of thousands of nurses, including payroll and scheduling, and gains the insights needed to be confident in financial planning as it rapidly scales and adapts its operations to meet changing market demands.

Founded in 1987, Impact Health is now one of the nation's largest providers of contingent healthcare staffing personnel. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Impact Health quickly pivoted to meet the critical need for hyperlocal testing and vaccination programs for federal, state, city, municipal, and corporate clients across the United States. Since the beginning of 2020, Impact Health expanded its employee base from 300 to over 20,000 nurses and experienced explosive revenue growth. To support this expansion of personnel, clients, and operations, Impact Health needed to reimagine its core business systems. After careful evaluation, Impact Health selected NetSuite to automate financial processes and gain visibility across its entire business.

"We quickly transitioned our entire business to help companies and government agencies with their employee COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. As we expanded our operations to meet this demand, it became very clear that our systems could not efficiently support our growth," said Jennifer Herdler, CFO of Impact Health. "We needed a unified system that could keep up with our business which was – and still is – changing dramatically. With NetSuite, we have automated and integrated core operations and this gives us full visibility into our financial health, inventory, project status, and employee network. Most importantly, NetSuite gives us the real-time information to make financial decisions and maintain profitability. NetSuite is an invaluable partner to us as we continue to scale."

With NetSuite, Impact Health has automated and scaled its core business processes to support its shifting strategy and meet the massive demand for its services. Impact Health has optimized payroll and resource planning for its network of nurses and integrated its scheduling system with NetSuite to help automate the entire HR process for its growing employee base. Impact Health will leverage NetSuite's inventory planning capabilities to make critical decisions regarding the purchasing and allocation of in-demand COVID-19 tests to support its clients across the nation.

By providing a unified suite to manage its entire business, NetSuite has also enabled Impact Health to gain full visibility into project data, which has helped it to adjust based on real-time information versus waiting until the end of the month. This helps Impact Health maintain profitability with margins that are impacted by a competitive labor market and shifting labor costs, as well as inflexible pricing for COVID-19 tests and vaccines. NetSuite will also support Impact Health's future growth as it evaluates new revenue streams and the expansion into other healthcare offerings.

"It is impressive to see how Impact Health has been able to quickly adapt and scale to help their clients with what they needed most – COVID-19 testing," said said David Rodman, SVP of Customer Success, Oracle NetSuite. "We're excited to work with the Impact Health team as they continue to provide valuable healthcare services to businesses across the nation."

About Impact Health

Impact Health is the leader in providing rapidly deployed point-of-care health, wellness, and staffing services. Impact Health combines over 20,000 trained healthcare staff, rigorous protocols, and state-of-the-art technology to provide turnkey services, including point-of-care COVID-19 testing/vaccinations, biometric screenings, and contingent staffing programs. Since the pandemic, Impact Health has administered over 2 million COVID-19 tests in a wide variety of point-of-care solutions including for Federal, State, municipal, and corporate clients. Impact Health's programs combine robust clinical care, excellent client service, high throughput, and rapid, HIPAA compliant result delivery. Learn more at www.impacthealth.com

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 29,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

