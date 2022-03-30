Jacobs Will Redevelop South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

Project will advance New York's offshore wind goals and create renewable energy, economic opportunity

DALLAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, for the detail design of New York's South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). The facility, located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, will serve as an operations and maintenance base and staging and assembly port for wind turbine installation. SBMT will support the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms in development off the coast of Long Island, New York. Once completed, the projects will reduce carbon emissions while providing clean energy to more than two million New York homes.

The site redevelopment will transform more than 70 acres of underutilized property in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn into a vibrant, working waterfront. Expected to be one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation, the site will contribute to New York's clean energy transition and provide direct economic benefits to the local community, including jobs in the renewable energy sector.

"Designing infrastructure to revitalize communities and help meet our future sustainability goals is at the core of our purpose," said Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas North Region Senior Vice President Gary Morris. "We share the mission of New York City and State to meet critical climate adaptation needs and to accelerate clean energy options through development of the SBMT."

The architectural and engineering design services contract includes oversight for the modification of existing bulkheads to strengthen and accommodate heavy lift operations, upland site redevelopment, coordination with ongoing remediation efforts, dredging, a new green operations and maintenance facility, new docking facilities for crew transfer and service operation vessels, utility upgrade, permitting and construction support. All services will be led out of Jacobs' New York City office, supported by a team of local New York-based partners, many of whom live in the Brooklyn neighborhoods near the project site.

"Following our recently announced agreement to transform the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, Equinor and bp are moving forward with this next step in realizing our offshore wind hub vision. The contract award will bring direct jobs to the local community, leaning on Jacobs' expertise to advance these vital port facilities to support Empire Wind, Beacon Wind and the wider offshore wind industry," said acting Vice President Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, Equinor Renewables U.S. Teddy Muhlfelder.

Engineering and design began in March 2022, with construction anticipated to start at SBMT during the second half of 2023.

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

