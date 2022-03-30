JCET Finished Strong 2021 Leveraging Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Core Competencies to Provide Value to Customers

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion, an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion, a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.49, as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion, an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion, free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion, a record high in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 1.72, as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.
SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.
In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.
Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.
"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)
RMB in millions
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
2,761
2,235
Trading financial assets
2,670
5
Derivative financial assets
5
8
Accounts receivable
4,271
3,846
Receivables financing
28
41
Prepayments
183
158
Other receivables
77
41
Inventories
3,193
2,946
Assets classified as held for sale
99
0
Other current assets
130
149
Total current assets
13,417
9,429
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
38
42
Long-term equity investments
770
949
Other equity investments
418
430
Investment properties
93
96
Fixed assets
18,424
17,790
Construction in progress
661
866
Right-of-use assets
622
0
Intangible assets
447
526
Goodwill
2,023
2,071
Deferred tax assets
185
128
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
23,682
22,899
Total assets
37,099
32,328
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
2,193
5,288
Derivative financial liabilities
2
0
Notes payable
579
513
Accounts payable
5,298
4,499
Contract liabilities
458
173
Employee benefits payable
1,062
858
Taxes and surcharges payable
235
109
Other payables
414
254
Liabilities classified as held for sale
45
0
Current portion of long-term liabilities
1,052
2,131
Other current liabilities
3
21
Total current liabilities
11,341
13,846
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
3,751
2,978
Bonds payable
0
999
Lease liabilities
568
0
Long-term payables
0
592
Long-term employee benefits payable
20
4
Deferred income
337
375
Deferred tax liabilities
82
124
Total non-current liabilities
4,758
5,072
Total liabilities
16,099
18,918
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,780
1,603
Capital reserves
14,984
10,242
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(281)
(83)
Surplus reserves
174
120
Unappropriated profit
4,334
1,518
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
20,991
13,400
Minority shareholders
9
10
Total equity
21,000
13,410
Total liabilities and equity
37,099
32,328
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Revenue
8,585
7,701
30,502
26,464
Less: Cost of sales
6,882
6,512
24,887
22,374
Taxes and surcharges
19
20
77
48
Selling expenses
49
50
194
225
Administrative expenses
299
350
1,042
1,037
Research and development expenses
326
252
1,186
1,020
Finance expenses
29
152
206
634
Including: Interest expenses
43
136
313
569
Interest income
4
11
37
42
Add: Other income
35
88
170
185
Investment income / (loss)
16
6
315
(2)
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
(4)
(3)
281
(11)
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
11
(5)
0
(4)
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
(12)
39
(12)
67
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
9
1
23
(7)
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(216)
(62)
(268)
(87)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
2
126
32
168
Operating profit / (loss)
826
558
3,170
1,446
Add: Non-operating income
12
3
18
6
Less: Non-operating expenses
7
3
18
21
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
831
558
3,170
1,431
Less: Income tax expenses
(13)
17
210
125
Net profit / (loss)
844
541
2,960
1,306
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
844
541
2,960
1,306
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
843
540
2,958
1,304
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
1
1
2
2
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
3,544
994
1,518
231
Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation
53
0
53
0
Cash dividends payable
0
0
89
0
Less: Other reductions
0
16
0
17
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
4,334
1,518
4,334
1,518
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(120)
(308)
(197)
(505)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(120)
(308)
(197)
(505)
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
(14)
(40)
(13)
(50)
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
(2)
(2)
(1)
(2)
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
(12)
(38)
(12)
(48)
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
(106)
(268)
(184)
(455)
Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss
0
0
(21)
0
Cash flow hedge reserve
10
(3)
2
(1)
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
(116)
(265)
(165)
(454)
Total comprehensive income
724
233
2,763
801
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
723
232
2,761
799
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
1
1
2
2
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.49
0.34
1.72
0.81
Diluted earnings per share
0.49
0.34
1.72
0.81
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
9,611
7,989
32,445
27,350
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
49
(42)
389
486
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
30
139
237
905
Total cash inflows from operating activities
9,690
8,086
33,071
28,741
Cash payments for goods and services
6,031
4,891
20,445
18,475
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
937
1,143
4,265
3,787
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
19
186
608
499
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
68
63
324
545
Total cash outflows from operating activities
7,055
6,283
25,642
23,306
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,635
1,803
7,429
5,435
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
3,281
6
6,133
12
Cash receipts from investment income
20
9
33
9
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
10
253
271
318
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
0
56
0
56
Other cash receipts relating to investing activities
10
81
10
81
Total cash inflows from investing activities
3,321
405
6,447
476
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
1,345
1,268
4,358
3,330
Cash payments for investments
4,029
5
8,405
5
Total cash outflows from investing activities
5,374
1,273
12,763
3,335
Net cash flows from investing activities
(2,053)
(868)
(6,316)
(2,859)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash proceeds from investments by others
0
0
4,965
0
Cash receipts from borrowings
2,524
5,775
7,153
15,725
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
(347)
0
0
0
Total cash inflows from financing activities
2,177
5,775
12,118
15,725
Cash repayments for debts
3,099
5,738
11,613
16,190
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
26
189
392
614
Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries
3
3
3
3
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
(166)
676
605
1,167
Total cash outflows from financing activities
2,959
6,603
12,610
17,971
Net cash flows from financing activities
(782)
(828)
(492)
(2,246)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(17)
4
(25)
(29)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(217)
111
596
301
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,980
2,056
2,167
1,866
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,763
2,167
2,763
2,167
