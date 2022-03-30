Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Seeks 1,000+ Volunteers for Full-Scale Summer Event

Award-winning tournament will again #OutDriveHunger by supporting Simply Give with help of more than 1,000 volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for its eighth year, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is once again looking for more than 1,000 volunteers to support what has become a premier event on the LPGA Tour. The 2022 tournament will return June 13-19 at Blythefield Country Club to a full-scale volunteer program while also maintaining the reduced volunteer fee of $30 that was introduced last year.

"We're looking forward to bringing the tournament back in a big way, and that's only possible thanks to the help of so many incredible volunteers," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "Volunteers will get the chance to be a part of the action and make an impact on our tournament's mission of feeding hungry families. After 2 challenging years, we're excited for this event to celebrate our community and our commitment to Simply Give."

The Meijer LPGA Classic is seeking more than 1,000 volunteers to fill roles on 20 different committees, including Standard Bearers, Discovery Land, Transportation and full-scale Hospitality. The tournament will also include a "General Volunteer" position that gives volunteers the opportunity to experience different aspects of the event. To sign up for the General Volunteer position, the volunteer only needs to select a time slot and Volunteer Services will direct them to a location that needs assistance upon their arrival at the course. Volunteers are encouraged to register early since committees and shift times are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

"I'm proud to be able to help out at this event that supports local food pantries in our community through Simply Give," said Brandi Van Leeuwen, Meijer LPGA Classic volunteer and Meijer team member. "It's a great cause and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The $30 volunteer fee includes two official tournament golf shirts, one official tournament hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for friends or family, and meals and beverages during scheduled shifts. The volunteer badge is valid as a weekly grounds pass and also serves as a parking pass.

"The support we receive from our community year after year is truly amazing. We could not put on this event without it and our dedicated volunteers," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're so excited because this summer will feature another week of family fun and competitive play by the best women golfers in the world while helping feed hungry families in our community."

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2021 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the seven tournaments have generated more than $8.5 million for the Meijer Simply Give program. Additionally, in 2021, tournament officials introduced a separate $25,000 donation to a hunger relief organization of the champion's choice, which will continue again this year. Champion Nelly Korda chose Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket for the inaugural donation last year.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. For a taste of what it's like to volunteer at the event, please check out this video. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

