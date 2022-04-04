AlphaSense Adds CFRA as Latest Contributor to Wall Street Insights®

Addition of CFRA's top-rated independent investment research follows AlphaSense's recent acquisition of Stream by Mosaic and research partnerships with leading investment banks

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced research from CFRA, one of the world's largest providers of independent investment research, will now be available on the AlphaSense platform through Wall Street Insights ® (WSI), its exclusive aftermarket research collection.

CFRA (PRNewswire)

"As two of the most exciting and fastest-growing firms in our respective spaces, we believe that our partnership will lead to significant value-add," said Toby Maybury .

WSI allows companies across all industry verticals to tap into the deep expertise of premier equity research from all of Wall Street's top analyst teams—including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bernstein, Bank of America, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse, and now CFRA. WSI is a key feature of AlphaSense's platform, which applies AI search technology to an extensive universe of public and private content, enabling business professionals to uncover valuable insights and make smarter decisions with confidence and speed.

AlphaSense users will now benefit from CFRA's team of over 90 analysts authoring in-depth qualitative fundamental research on 1,600+ companies with a unique proprietary forensic accounting methodology, quantitative analysis scores on over 25,000 listed companies and 68 industries surveys. CFRA's distinct insights also include technical analysis, thematic, and political research.

"At CFRA, we're thrilled to be partnering with AlphaSense. As two of the most exciting and fastest-growing firms in our respective spaces, we believe that our partnership will lead to significant value-add for our mutual customers, by putting our best-in-class equity research at their fingertips," said Toby Maybury, Director of Product Management and Strategic Alliances at CFRA.

AlphaSense recently closed a $180 million Series C fundraise in September 2021 and its growth has been driven by strong adoption in the corporate market, alongside continued penetration across financial services. The company's customer base now includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, over 75% of the S&P 100, 70% of the top asset management firms, 76% of the top consultancies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology. In addition to growth across industries, user adoption per customer has increased nearly 20x, with the platform appealing to knowledge workers across a wide range of roles including strategy, competitive intelligence, investor relations, corporate development, and financial analysis, in addition to investment analysts and portfolio managers.

"We are thrilled with the addition of CFRA to our rapidly expanding Wall Street Insights offering," said Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "This will be a significant enhancement for our customers, considering CFRA's unparalleled depth of both qualitative and quantitative research and expertise in forensic accounting."

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including company filings, event transcripts, expert call transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research. Our platform is trusted by over 2,000 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 650 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About CFRA

CFRA is one of the world's largest providers of independent investment research. Our mission is to accelerate the world's financial success by offering trusted next-gen insights and information to wealth managers, institutional investors, corporations, and individuals. We empower our clients with opportunities to create wealth, manage risk, enhance productivity, and democratize finance.

For more information about CFRA, please visit www.cfraresearch.com.

Media Contact

Name: Caitlin Kelly

Email: alphasense@vividand.com

Phone: (843) 817-0330

(PRNewsfoto/AlphaSense) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AlphaSense