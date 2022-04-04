Quatrro Business Support Services Acquires California-based USWired, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro") announces the acquisition of California-based USWired, Inc. ("USWired"), an award-winning technology service provider with a strong presence in Silicon Valley and throughout California, with Quatrro's investment partners, VSS and Trivest Partners. With this acquisition, Quatrro is quickly solidifying its position as a major player in the Technology as a Service (TaaS) market.

This acquisition is part of Quatrro's strategy of providing clients with a one-stop solution for an array of offerings including managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, business enablement, and mobility services in addition to its accounting and finance, and human resources services. "This acquisition is a vital part of our strategy to continue growing Quatrro's TaaS services globally. I am confident this will be a pivotal point for our company in building our presence and delivery capabilities in technology services including cloud support, IT helpdesk, cybersecurity and professional services that our current, and future clients, will greatly benefit from. We welcome Robin Hau, CEO and Founder of USWired, along with his highly driven team to the Quatrro family. Robin has an impressive background and experience and will play a key role at the leadership level with Quatrro as we continue to grow," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.

Dilowe Barker, Executive Vice President – Technology Services at Quatrro added, "This partnership complements and expands our existing channel-friendly strategy and approach to include onshore delivery capabilities and accelerated practice building leveraging USWired's expertise in security and cloud services."

Following the acquisition, USWired plans to leverage Quatrro's demonstrated scalability and expertise to serve its customer base nationally. Robin Hau, USWired's CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to join the Quatrro family. Given our shared goals and direction, together, we will bring exceptional technology services to organizations across the nation and deliver on the vision of giving clients peace-of-mind knowing their IT infrastructures are in the best possible hands, so they can focus on running and growing their businesses. I am honored to join Quatrro's leadership team and am looking forward to the many successes this partnership will bring."

