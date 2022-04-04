VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN APRIL INVESTOR EVENTS

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) today announced the Company's participation in the following investor events in April 2022:

April 5th – 9th – BTC 2022 in Miami
April 20th – 21st – NobleCon18
April 26th – ICR Virtual Crypto Panel
April 26th – 29th – Crypto Bahamas

For more information about investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events.

About Voyager Digital Ltd

Publicly traded, Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

Press Contacts 

Voyager Digital, Ltd. 
Kevin Rodriguez
Investor Relations
(212) 547-8807
krodriguez@investvoyager.com

Voyager Public Relations Team
pr@investvoyager.com

