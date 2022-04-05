ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM'S NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT FOLDING DOOR SYSTEM NOW AVAILABLE

All Weather Launches Thermally Broken Series 9200 Bifold Doors

VACAVILLE, Calif. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in designing and manufacturing high quality custom aluminum window and doors, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has launched the all new Series 9200, a thermally broken bifold door system.

Enhance how you experience the world around you with high quality, energy efficient custom aluminum windows and door from All Weather. (PRNewsfoto/All Weather Architectural Aluminum) (PRNewswire)

Recognizing the need for larger, higher performing custom aluminum folding doors for both the residential and commercial segments, the Series 9200 is the company's latest energy efficient design. The Series 9200 Bifold Door system completely transforms space from the inside out by dramatically expanding interiors filled with natural light and open air and maximizing views.

Available to order from All Weather's network of knowledgeable dealers, the new Series 9200 Bifold door system:

Features a narrow 2 1/16" stile & rail profile for a contemporary aesthetic, robust 2 3/8" thick panels for structural integrity, a pinch proof child safe design for safety and is top hung for smooth and effortless operation

Utilizes a thermal strut system with 1" OA insulated dual glaze units for increased energy efficiency

Offers endless configuration options, an unlimited number of panels, a max panel size of 42" x 144", TDL & SDL options, multiple threshold and contemporary handle hardware options, and anodized effect powder coating and Class I clear and bronze anodized finishes for maximum design flexibility.

"The new Series 9200 reflects our commitment in responding to our customer needs and market feedback for a more energy efficient and contemporary bifold door system." commented Bert DiMauro, President, All Weather. "The addition of the innovative Series 9200 is All Weather's latest product offering designed to enhance how our customers experience the world around them."

To learn more about All Weather's new thermally broken Series 9200 Bifold Door System, go to https://www.allweatheraa.com

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, hopper windows and swing, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. Over the decades, All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain as one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

Business Inquiries Contact: sales@allweatheraa.com, (800) 680-5800

All Weather's new energy efficient Series 9200 Bifold Door System

