Gion Beverly Hills - a Traditional Japanese Teahouse, Opens Cafe on April 8, 2022

The first and only Japanese teahouse in America featuring authentic Geisha from Japan debuts cafe!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing traditional Japanese teahouses in the ochaya fashion, Gion Beverly Hills has a mission to provide a genuine and encapsulated Japanese cultural and educational experience.

The focus with Gion is not directly on tea but rather Japanese culture, setting this establishment on a visionary path of its own. Redefining the geisha narrative, Gion spotlights authentic Japanese geisha, breaking down their false stereotypes.

"My goal with Gion is to change the perception and narrative of geisha, as they are so often wrongfully portrayed as subservient and sexualized beings," explains owner, Sean Sprawling. "In Kyoto dialect, Gei means 'art,' while Sha means 'person'. Geisha, therefore, are highly trained masters of art who represent Japanese traditions that date back hundreds of years."

Beginning April 8, Gion's cafe will open initially, tantalizing guests with the first of three entities, allowing a taste of what's to come when Gion's Teahouse & Kumiko Lounge open later this summer.

Gion's Three Entities:

Cafe (Opens) – serves matcha breakfast & lunch

Teahouse (Opens summer 2022) – private geisha experiences & dinner ~ 5:30 p.m. , 7:30 p.m.



Kumiko Lounge (Opens summer 2022) – bar & Japanese drinking games ~ 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Guests of the cafe will enjoy traditional hot drinks of Uji Kyoto Matcha Tea, Hoji Cha, and Genmaicha. Japanese wagashi sweet treats will also be available.

From 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the cafe will serve lunch consisting of an assortment of seasonal Japanese foods in a grid-like bento box. Reservations are required.

Gion's menu is created by renowned chef, Yusuke Irie, consisting of authentic Japanese cuisine that Americans don't typically associate with Japanese food such as sushi, which will not be served.

The ambiance inside Gion replicates Japanese heritage through its immaculate design and architecture, leaving guests feeling like they're in a museum full of antique Japanese art and historical decor pieces.

Proud to be the first establishment to showcase geisha in the U.S., Gion is hopeful that Beverly Hills will now be known for more than just glitz and glam, but also as the first place in the world outside of Japan to establish authentic Japanese culture and traditional practices.

