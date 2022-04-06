TC BioPharm Receives CryoTC® Trademark for Proprietary Cell Freezing Process

6-month shelf-life milestone achieved

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announced today that it has successfully registered the UK trademark "CryoTC®", for the Company's proprietary process for freezing and thawing of its lead oncology product, OmnImmune®.

CryoTR® is TC BioPharm's unique process of cryopreservation, which is performed in a controlled rate freezer using an optimized protocol. OmnImmune® is an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy consisting of activated and expanded gamma delta T cells. OmnImmune® comprises GDT cells sourced from healthy donors, activated and expanded in large numbers before being purified formulated, and cryopreserved for subsequent thawing and infusion into patients.

"Being the first gamma delta cell therapy company with a frozen/thawed product in the clinic is yet another milestone achieved by TCBP," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "This novel freeze-thaw process truly establishes OmnImmune® an 'off the shelf' cell therapy, allowing us to campaign manufacture, ship and store the product around the world for the potential treatment of AML and other blood cancers. Given the multiple development trials and programs we are advancing with OmnImmune®, we are pleased to have this trademark contribute to our brand protection and continue to validate our position at the forefront of innovation in the gamma delta vertical."

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

