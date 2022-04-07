ATA Welcomes Megan Masitto as New CFO

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear announced the federation has hired Megan Masitto as the organization's new chief financial officer.

American Trucking Associations announced the federation has hired Megan Masitto as the organization’s new chief financial officer. (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely lucky to be able to add someone with Megan's depth of expertise and breadth of experience to our leadership team at ATA," Spear said. "With a background that includes extensive work in the non-profit and association world, as well as in the private sector, I'm confident that she will help ATA move forward in pursuit of our strategic goals on behalf of our industry and our members."

Masitto comes to ATA with more than 25 years of experience, primarily in service of trade associations and their affiliates. At previous employers including the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the Council on Foundation and the American Society for Training and Development, she modernized and oversaw the processes and tools used to manage organization's finances.

"I'm pleased to be joining such a dynamic leadership group, representing such a critical and essential industry," Masitto said. "I'm looking forward to supporting ATA's efforts at this exciting time for the association and industry."

Masitto holds an MBA from Liberty University and earned an undergraduate degree from Pensacola Christian College.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

