Inriver Achieves Second SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Unqualified Report

Taking Security and Organizational Controls One Step Further to Meet Customer Needs

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver, a company that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, today announced that inriver PIM has attained its second Service and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 unqualified report. Achieving once again a SOC 2 Type 2 unqualified report indicates the auditors didn't find anything below the minimum set by the applicable Trust Service Criteria (TSC).

"We want our customers to focus on driving revenue, not worrying about their data security." Johan Boström

This means inriver has maintained the highest level of requirements within the industry to further protect and secure customer data and the availability of its product.

SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing procedure highly adopted by cloud-based service providers by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This ensures a standard degree of security control in areas including organization and management, communications, risk management, monitoring of controls, and more. Meeting this milestone addresses critical compliance requirements of inriver's diverse and global customer base.

"Global brands need to feel secure and confident that the solutions they rely on daily to engage customers meets the highest level of compliance," says Johan Boström, co-founder and chief product officer, inriver. "Omnichannel commerce evolves quickly today. We want our customers to focus on driving revenue, not worrying about their data security. That is why we are committed to achieving these milestones like SOC 2 Type 2."

About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 700 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information visit inriver.com .

