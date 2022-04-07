InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Transporting Hand Sanitizer (DNV-295)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and stylish accessory for transporting hand sanitizer," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the BRACELET HAND SANITIZER. My design enables you to keep hand sanitizer handy to help protect against germs and viruses."

The invention ensures that hand sanitizer is readily accessible when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transport a traditional sanitizer bottle in a pocket or purse. As a result, it increases convenience and style and it helps to prevent the spread of germs. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-295, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

