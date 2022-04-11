Bankers Healthcare Group Solidifies Name Change to BHG Financial

Its flagship loan product will now be called BHG Money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To best promote and share its entire suit of products and services, Bankers Healthcare Group will now go by the name BHG Financial. This allows unique branding for its flagship loan product, which will now be called BHG Money.

To best promote and share its entire suit of products and services, Bankers Healthcare Group will now go by the name BHG Financial. This allows unique branding for its flagship loan product, which will now be called BHG Money. (PRNewswire)

The corporate name change was unveiled in October of 2021 at the company's annual National Bank Seminar and the company has been using the BHG Financial name in media releases and companywide announcements since early 2022.

BHG Financial will be unveiling the new branding for BHG Money in April of 2022 and revealing more about its new suite of products at the conference LendIt Fintech 2022 in May.

Other product types that fall under the BHG Financial umbrella include a new point of sale financing platform, an SBA lending provider, an accounts receivable company and more.

You can learn more about BHG Financial at: https://bhgfinancial.com

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $10 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financial's dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: Tyler Allen, (225) 205-8107, tallen@bhg-inc.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bankers Healthcare Group