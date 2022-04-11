VEUVE CLICQUOT CELEBRATES 250 YEARS OF SOLAIRE WITH GLOBAL LAUNCH OF "GOOD DAY SUNSHINE" CAMPAIGN

The storied champagne House celebrates its 250th anniversary with a joyful ode to the sun, reinterpreting the iconic song, "Good Day Sunshine", in a new international brand campaign.

REIMS, France, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veuve Clicquot, the iconic champagne House, has long been a symbol of profound optimism, boldness, and steadfast resilience. To commemorate 250 years of excellence, Veuve Clicquot will unveil an international brand campaign titled, "Good Day Sunshine", highlighting the House's solaire culture, which expresses one of Madame Clicquot's convictions that each new day opens new paths to build a brighter future.

The campaign will be released globally on April 11, 2022, asserting the solaire nature of Veuve Clicquot, of which yellow – the color of the rising sun that has been included on its labels since 1877 – is the first embodiment.

Optimism captured in a film, the iconic song, "Good Day Sunshine", has been exclusively reinterpreted by globally recognized singer Charlotte Cardin and is at the forefront of Veuve Clicquot's newly unveiled campaign. "I'm very happy to partner with the iconic Veuve Clicquot and to reinterpret 'Good Day Sunshine', a true classic", says Cardin. "This collaboration was very natural to me as I am a fan of drinking champagne and love the joyful vibes of this project."

To illustrate its message, the House has called upon film director Jan Gleie and renowned photographer Tyler Mitchell, who cast a sensitive and spontaneous gaze on Veuve Clicquot, and life in general. "Good Day Sunshine" explores a universal attraction to the sun through the eyes of a young man, discovering yellow objects which, just as Veuve Clicquot's recognizable label, are a symbol of the new day and all its possibilities.

More than an anniversary, this is an ode to joy and optimism, and the audacious resilience that began with Madame Clicquot, la grande dame of Champagne.

"This new brand campaign is the embodiment of Veuve Clicquot's belief that every sunrise is the promise of endless opportunities," says Carole Bildé, Chief Marketing & Communications, Veuve Clicquot. "From Madame Clicquot's profoundly optimistic state of mind to our iconic yellow, our link to the sun is rooted in our DNA and our 250th anniversary was the opportunity to claim it loud and clear! This new campaign breaks the codes of the champagne category, elevating Veuve Clicquot as a luxury House beyond the category while staying true to its effortless chic brand identity."

The campaign will be rolled out across print, OOH & Digital and will also include one exclusive showcase of Charlotte Cardin, broadcasted digitally.

About Charlotte Cardin:

Amassing more than 272 million combined global career streams and attracting acclaim from global press, Charlotte Cardin takes flight out of flames on her debut album Phoenix. Released in April 2021, Phoenix has made Cardin the first female artist to spend multiple weeks at #1 on top Canadian Billboard since Céline Dion in September 2016. In addition to being long listed for this year's Polaris Prize, the record won Anglophone Album of the Year at ADISQ 2021 and was certified Platinum in Canada within a year from its release.

Back in 2017, Cardin's first two breakthrough EPs, Big Boy and Main Girl had sparked a whirlwind two-year journey around the globe - opening for Nick Murphy and BØRNS, selling out headline shows on multiple continents and gracing the stage of Bonnaroo, and Festival d'Été de Québec, as a special guest of Sting and Peter Gabriel. In the fall of 2021, Cardin headlined the return of Osheaga in her hometown of Montreal. The artist then went on to sell-out her first headlining Canadian tour, selling over 47k tickets coast to coast, plus selling out nights at The Roxy in Los Angeles and New York's Music Hall of Williamsburg.

About Tyler Mitchell:

Tyler Mitchell (born 1995, Atlanta GA, lives and works in Brooklyn, NY) is a photographer and film maker working across many genres to explore and document a new aesthetic of Blackness.

In 2018, he made history as the first Black photographer to shoot a cover of American Vogue for Beyonce's appearance in the September issue. The following year, a portrait from this series was acquired by The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for its permanent collection. In 2019, Mitchell held its first solo exhibition I Can Make You Feel Good and in 2020, he was announced as the recipient of the Gordon Parks Fellowship, which support a new project that reflects and draws inspiration from Parks central themes of representation and social justice. Mitchell's work is also visible across key media such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Self Service and i-D. He is represented worldwide by Art Partner.

About Jan Gleie:

Award-winning director Jan Gleie's films and still photography have such striking visual flair and visceral impact that he is considered one of Denmark's greatest creative exports. He has a rare ability to capture reality through layers of emotion, making him one of the most sought-after talents in advertising and branding. Jan's impressive body of work in Europe, the U.S. and Asia includes such notable clients as Hermès, Vivienne Westwood, LVMH, Hugo Boss, Mercedes, VW, Converse, Mods Hair, Boots, MasterCard, Canon, Zalando and more.

Today his work is a true visual experience viewed across all formats with most of his branding commissions produced simultaneously for broadcast, print, social media and internet syndication. His extensive awards list includes Best Campaign wins at AWNY, Golden Aurora, Eurobest, London International... From fashion and film to music and sport, he's worked with the great and the good including Charlize Theron, Malcom McLaren, Helena Christensen, Tatjana Patitz, Eva Padberg, among others. Jan's honest approach to directing and his unique aesthetic fuse fashion and commercial work with real life, resulting in an unconventional expression that is both beguiling and effortlessly stylish.

About Veuve Clicquot:

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot still remains true to its motto each day: "Only one quality, the finest". In 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. Driven by her unfailing optimism, she was soon named "La grande dame of Champagne". Her free spirit, her boldness and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, the footprint of which still radiates throughout the world. Despite hardships, she looked to the future with confidence, and won the almost impossible bet for a woman of her time, by revolutionizing the champagne industry.

"If in the search of perfection, we must take two steps at a time, I do believe that we should not be content in only taking one." – Madame Clicquot

Madame Clicquot thus created the first riddling table – still used today, the first vintage, as well as the first blended rosé champagne. Her iconic Vintage, Yellow Label is synonymous with over two centuries of know-how at the heart of an exceptional heritage. The color yellow – included on its labels since 1877, is also that of the rising sun. An ode to joy and optimism, expressing one of the House's convictions that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities to build a brighter future.

