CFA Institute Reports Results for CFA Program Level I Testing in February

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces that of 18,992 candidates worldwide who sat for the Level I CFA® Program exam in February, 36 percent have passed. All candidates will be notified of their results today.

Chris Wiese, CFA, Managing Director, Credentialing at CFA Institute, comments:

"Congratulations to all our Level I candidates who received news today of their exam success. Sticking with study plans in the face of pandemic-induced disruption is laudable, and it sends current and future employers a strong signal of commitment."

"With most of our February test center locations proceeding as normal and not disrupted by pandemic-related cancellations, we saw the pass rate move closer to historical averages as we expected it would. We are still dealing with pandemic conditions in some parts of the world, but we are cautiously looking ahead to candidates once again moving through the CFA Program exams at the usual pace and with pass rates at historical norms."

Candidates for the February Level I CFA Program exams attended in person at one of 586 proctored computer-based examination venues located in 360 cities in 101 markets worldwide. Both Level I and Level II exams were offered during the February testing period. CFA Program Level II results will be released to candidates on 19 April. Global-level pass rate information and historical data can be found at the following link: Exam Results and Pass Rates.

Notes to Editors

Enrolling in the CFA Program and earning the CFA charter prepares individuals for a variety of career paths in the investment industry. The CFA designation is valued by employers in every sector of the global finance industry including portfolio management, investment analysis, wealth management and consulting. For more about the kind of roles available for CFA charterholders, please visit: Charterholder Careers. Registration in the CFA Program provides access to extensive online learning materials including a Learning Ecosystem, an adaptive online learning tool that provides candidates with all necessary study materials, study planning tools and mock examinations, designed to focus candidates on their needs, strengths and weaknesses in preparation for their exams. For detailed information about the CFA Program history, its curriculum content, and how examinations are graded, visit Where Theory Meets Practice. For information and advice for candidates studying for a CFA exam after a deferral, visit CFA Exam Study Tips.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

