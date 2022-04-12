InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Decoration for Doors (NAV-1273)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to decorate my door for various holidays, birthdays and special events," said an inventor, from Clarksville, Tenn., "so I invented the ENTRY DOOR WRAP/ DEVINE DOOR DECORATION. My design eliminates the hassle and damage associated with using traditional door decorations."

The invention provides a unique way to enliven the exterior of a home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional decorations. As a result, it could spark conversation and it can be used for various holidays and special occasions. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAV-1273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

