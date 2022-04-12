InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Device for Frequently Used Items (NAM-116)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to quickly kill germs and viruses on frequently used items like phones and credit cards," said an inventor, from Jackson, Miss., "so I invented the BLUE ZAPPER. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to kills germs and viruses on frequently used items. In doing so, it could help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and other illnesses. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it can be used to sanitize keys, cell phones, credit cards and other items. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

