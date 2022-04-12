Wofford Advisors Hires Senior UPS Leader to Drive Its eCommerce & Parcel Strategic Advisory Practice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wofford Advisors LLC, the Global Supply Chain strategic advisory boutique that recently advised on one of the largest eCommerce fulfillment transactions of 2021, is pleased to announce that Ronald Chang, a former 30+ year senior executive of UPS, will be joining as Principal of Strategy & Operations. Mr. Chang has held numerous leadership roles at UPS, including President of Enterprise Transformation, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisition, Assistant Treasurer, President of UPS Capital Corp and CFO of the West Region. Mr. Chang will represent the firm in the Atlanta market.

Wofford Advisors (PRNewswire)

Over his thirty-year career, Mr. Chang led key initiatives to expand and transform UPS's global supply chain capabilities both in the B2B and B2C arenas. During his time at UPS, Mr. Chang executed transactions valued at over $10 billion, including Lynx Express, Kiala and Sinotrans. In addition, his transformation efforts led to savings valued in billions of dollars across UPS, streamlining decision-making, improving and automating processes and outsourcing where possible.

"Ron Chang brings a powerful mix of skills to Wofford Advisors," said Chris Wofford, Founder & Managing Partner. "He has held top leadership positions in operations, M&A and finance at the largest parcel carrier in the world. As such, we believe he brings a deep and diversified skillset that will deepen Wofford Advisors' domain expertise and further differentiate us in the marketplace."

Mr. Chang received his Bachelors degree in finance from California State University at Fullerton and his MBA from Pepperdine University. He is also the Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Asian American Professionals.

About Wofford Advisors LLC



Wofford Advisors was founded by industry veteran Chris Wofford, former head of Transportation, Logistics & Global Supply Chain at Wells Fargo, Macquarie and Bank of America. His firm recently advised on transactions valued at close to $1 billion during 2021. Wofford Advisors focuses on the B2B and B2C movement of goods in the Global Supply Chain. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. Please follow us on LinkedIn.

