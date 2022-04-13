CrossTower Introduces Perpetual Futures Trading

New perpetual futures trading available on CrossTower's Bermuda digital exchange

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTower Inc., one of the world's fastest and leading crypto and digital asset exchanges, is pleased to announce the launch of perpetual futures trading, now available on CrossTower's Bermuda digital exchange.

Perpetual futures are derivatives contracts that, unlike traditional futures contracts, are not limited to a predetermined expiration date. The product provides an opportunity for CrossTower's growing customer base to take long and/or short positions, consistent with their portfolio and risk objectives.

Available through the CrossTower Global Pro platform, perpetual futures trading is offered to qualified clients on an institutional grade and regulated platform. In the coming weeks, CrossTower intends to rollout perpetual futures trading in 20 top name tokens.

Kapil Rathi, Co-founder & CEO of CrossTower, said: "Perpetual futures provides investors critical tools that can facilitate and shape their investment objectives. The advantages of perpetual futures trading are truly compelling for portfolio construction, and we are thrilled to be contributing to the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem. CrossTower is developing cutting edge trading products and we are excited to be at the forefront of innovation."

The crypto futures market has seen immense growth in the last couple of years driven by both retail and institutional demand. Bitcoin perpetual futures, seen as a barometer for demand for crypto derivatives, hit record open interest in 2021, with average volumes of approximately $62 billion per day globally throughout last year. In March 2022, open interest in Bitcoin and Ether perpetual futures stands at c. $18 billion and $8 billion, respectively. (Source: Coinglass)

By expanding its suite of existing market-leading products with the addition of a perpetual futures trading capability, CrossTower is breaking down barriers to investors of all types, allowing them to reap the considerable benefits of crypto assets through a single institution-grade, reliable platform backed by advanced technology. CrossTower offers a low-cost trading model with superior execution based on its unrivalled capital markets expertise and track record. CrossTower posted record trading volume in Q4 2021, with volume growing over 600% from the year ago period and more than 100% from the prior quarter.

