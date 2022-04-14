InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Bird Feeders (TRO-453)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an accessory to prevent rain and snow from entering a bird feeder or bird house," said an inventor, from Trenton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the BIRD FEEDER SHELTER. My design would also blend nicely into any natural environment."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective cover for a bird feeder or bird house. In doing so, it prevents rain and other weather from clumping the food/seed, possibly saving money and frustration with spoiled food. It also ensures that the feeder or house is accessible and it could enhance the appearance of the feeder or house. The invention features a functional and aesthetic design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-453, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp