OXYGEN ESPORTS CLOSES $20M SERIES A FINANCING ROUND AND CONTINUED MOMENTUM WITH LAUNCH OF BOSTON BREACH

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports LLC (OXG), fresh off its successful launch of the Call of Duty League's (CDL) 12th team, the Boston Breach, is excited to announce the closing of its $20M Series A financing round. With the launch of the Boston Breach, OXG has solidified itself as New England's premier esports organization and one of the largest esports organizations in North America.

"Since the completion of our deal with Kraft Sports & Entertainment to acquire the Boston Uprising, we've seen tremendous reception from investors and fans alike surrounding the integration of the Boston Uprising roster into OXG," said Murphy Vandervelde, Executive Chairman of Oxygen Esports. "Furthermore, we had a feeling Boston was ready for a CDL franchise but had no idea how excited the entire community would be to rally behind the Breach and welcome our new brand to the league."

Following an impressive first two stages by the Breach, OXG is excited to announce the on-boarding of multiple strategic financial partners, as well as welcoming Official Golf World Rankings #3 Golfer and CDL super fan, Jon Rahm, to the OXG family. Rahm joins the likes of the Kraft Family, Danny Ainge, Banner Ventures and Rob Gronkowski as an investor in OXG.

"My love for Call of Duty and the Call of Duty League is widely known and the opportunity to invest in OXG alongside partners like the Kraft Family, Danny Ainge, and the Gronkowskis was a no-brainer. I'm excited to support Oxygen Esports, the Boston Breach and the Boston Uprising – their focus on competitive engagement and community development resonates with me on and off the course," said Rahm.

In addition to further building a competitive, word class esports asset, OXG will leverage the latest round of financing to invest in re-homing more of its rosters to the Boston area, as well as investing in the amateur eco-system and talent pipeline across New England.

"We made a significant investment in the future of regionalized esports by bringing the Boston Uprising and the Boston Breach under one roof," said Vandervelde. "We believe that to build a sustainable, local eco-system we must build an infrastructure to support a transparent talent pipeline while providing digital and physical esports programming for players of all ages and skill levels. By educating and engaging the next generation of gamers at home and at our facilities, we believe the next era of esports fans will be more accustomed to playing and watching video games outside of their homes, which is key to our strategy moving forward."

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxboro, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success.

Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League (Boston Breach), Overwatch League (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant Champions Tour and others.

