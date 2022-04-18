CHAMPS SPORTS UNVEILS NEW RETAIL CONCEPT IN SUPPORT OF THE MODERN ATHLETE

Champs Sports Homefield Closes the Gap Between Sport Performance, Wellness and Sportswear

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champs Sports, part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), today unveiled the brand's new retail concept – Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines, Florida – with the official grand opening taking place this weekend, April 22-24. Created as a true home for the modern athlete, the location is the brand's first iteration of its new Homefield concept and the largest of any Foot Locker, Inc. subsidiary in the world at 35,000+ square feet.

The first of its kind – Champs Sports Homefield builds on the brand's history of always listening to the consumer. As the modern athlete evolves beyond simply on and off the field, and active individuals take on various forms of training, health, and wellness, Homefield offers a range of performance and lifestyle products, services and experiences to cater to the dynamic and versatile athletes' life.

"At Champs Sports, we are committed to listening to our consumers. We've been a part of athletes' lives since inception and this new Homefield concept directly caters to their total needs," said Guy Harkless, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. "We know those needs are constantly changing and therefore, we are evolving with our consumers across all categories. Our new store in Pembroke Pines represents our own growth and intentional support of all athletes while representing the Champs Sports of the future."

Champs Sports Homefield will offer specialized services to customers through various experiences, including a full-sized basketball and multi-sport court and a Champs Sports Combine digital VR system. Homefield will feature a wide assortment of apparel, sneakers and equipment for all athletic endeavors from running, training and yoga, to a wide array of team sports like basketball, football, and baseball, along with nutritional and recovery products to serve modern needs. The store will also serve as a destination for local running enthusiasts, offering over 65 different performance running styles and a try-on treadmill to aid in finding the perfect pair of running shoes. Consumers can find the brands they trust, such as adidas, New Balance, Nike, Puma and Under Armour, as well as new brands and product categories including Brooks, HOKA, Gaiam Yoga, Hyperice, and GNC Health & Nutrition. Foot Locker, Inc. owned brands, Eastbay Performance, CSG and COZI, will also be available.

During Champs Sports Homefield's grand opening weekend, guests will have the opportunity to partake in workout classes such as Band Training, HIIT, yoga and basketball skills as well as activities like performance footwear customization art station with local artist, ABSTRK, a gaming lounge, and photo moments, with music provided by local DJs. Homefield will also offer ongoing programming like events and workshops aimed at bringing the community together in celebration of all sports and athletes.

In continuing with Champs Sports' community-driven mission, the store will feature a "Wall of Game," honoring those in the community who make and have made a positive contribution to local sports. An induction ceremony will be held on April 23rd unveiling five honorees: Mark Montimurro, Briana Williams, Roderick Rocky Gills, Tamara James, and posthumously, Jason Stein.

Mark Montimurro , Head Coach - Coral Springs Charter School Softball

Briana Williams , Olympic Gold Medalist - Track + Field

Roderick "Rocky" Gillis, Athletic Director - Broward County Schools

Tamara James , Former WNBA Player and Mayor of Dania Beach

Jason Stein , Athletic Director/Baseball Coach/Teacher - JP Taravella High School

Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines is located at 12151 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026. To stay up to date on the latest events and activities, please visit ChampsSports.com and follow @Homefield.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

