Joseph P. Biondo Named to Forbes Best-in-State Advisors List

Biondo Investment Advisors' CEO recognized alongside peers nationwide

MILFORD, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph P. Biondo, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC has been named to Forbes' prestigious Best-in-State Advisors list.

Joseph P Biondo (PRNewswire)

"It's a great honor to be recognized by such a highly respected authority as Forbes," said Joseph P. Biondo. "And although it's my name that appears on the list, the recognition really belongs to our entire team. Our approach has always been focused on 'we' rather than 'I' and that's a big part of what's made us successful and led to this honor."

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data (as of 6/30/21). Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

This year SHOOK received almost 35,000 nominations for advisors who had met high thresholds and qualifications before narrowing the field to 6,500 advisors in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US Territories.

About Biondo Investment Advisors

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC is a comprehensive financial services firm specializing in proprietary asset management. Headquartered in Milford, PA with a satellite office in Sparta, NJ, the firm advises on over $860 million1of client assets and provides holistic financial planning, wealth management and thoughtful financial counsel. As an independent registered investment advisor, Biondo puts clients' needs, partnerships and values foremost, and is held to the highest of fiduciary standards.

1 As of December 2021

CONTACT: Lisa Aldape

JConnelly

973 525 6550

laldape@jconnelly.com

Biondo Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biondo Investment Advisors