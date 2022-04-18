Nanoscope Therapeutics Appoints Pharma Industry Veteran Aaron Osborne, MBBS, as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

DALLAS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal diseases, today announced Aaron Osborne, MBBS, was appointed Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. He is joined by recent hires Anil Lalwani, MS, MBA, Vice President of CMC and Quality, and Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and BD.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome these experienced biopharmaceutical executives," said Sulagna Bhattacharya, Nanoscope CEO. "They will play integral roles in developing our optogenetic gene therapies to restore vision in millions of people blinded by retinal diseases."

Dr. Osborne has over 20 years' experience in ophthalmology. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Adverum while previously he held clinical development and medical affairs roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech, Alcon, Novartis and Bayer. Dr. Osborne earned his medical degree at University College London, before becoming a member of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists in 2004. Subsequently he began his career as a drug developer and has since successfully advanced multiple retinal therapeutic programs.

"I am passionate about advancing transformative therapies that have the potential to dramatically improve people's lives," Dr. Osborne said. "And that is precisely what Nanoscope is doing with its novel optogenetics approach. I'm thrilled to be joining this talented team in its mission of restoring vision to patients with advanced retinal diseases."

Mr. Lalwani joined from AbbVie and has 25 years' experience in CMC, quality and regulatory affairs in the biopharmaceutical industry. He holds an MSc in Biotechnology from UPenn, and an MBA in Health Care from University of Miami.

Dr. Stephens leads strategy and business development for Nanoscope Therapeutics. Prior to joining Nanoscope, he served as Director of Strategy, Search & Evaluation for GE Healthcare and leadership roles at Absci and Bionano. He holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from UC-Irvine.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) mutation-agnostic gene therapy platform is designed to restore vision in patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. The company is conducting a multi-site randomized and sham-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). Results are expected in Q1 2023. The company also expects to begin Phase 2 clinical trials for Stargardt macular degeneration in Q2-2022. MCO therapy received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt.

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

danieleramian@comcast.net

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics