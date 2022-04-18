Pure Leaf Launches Three New Subtly Sweet Lower Sugar Iced Teas Just in Time for Summer 2022 New Offerings Contain 85% Less Sugar than the Brand's Sweet Tea, with 20 Calories and 5g of Real Sugar

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pure Leaf Iced Tea announced the expansion of its tea portfolio with new Lower Sugar iced teas. The new offerings give consumers a refreshing option that says "no" to artificial flavors and sweeteners, while saying "yes" to great taste with lower sugar content. Now available in major retailers nationwide, the new line from Pure Leaf comes in three delicious flavors that are reduced sugar takes on Pure Leaf favorites — Subtly Sweet Black Tea, Subtly Sweet Peach, and Subtly Sweet Lemon.

"We know that many of our Pure leaf consumers want lower sugar alternatives that don't sacrifice on taste," says Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "With the help of our expert tea masters, we're excited to broaden our Pure Leaf iced tea portfolio with three refreshing lower sugar iced teas that give consumers what they are looking for. We know people will love the new Pure Leaf Lower Sugar line as it delivers on subtly sweet taste and reduced sugar content."

Each 18.5 fl oz bottle of Pure Leaf Lower Sugar contains 20 calories and 5g of added real sugar, which is 85% less sugar than the brand's Sweet Tea offering. Pure Leaf Lower Sugar is available for a suggested retail price of $2.09/bottle and can be found in the beverage aisle in single serve bottles (18.5 fl oz), packs of six (16.9 fl oz bottles), and a 64oz multi-serve bottle. It can also be found on Amazon in packs of 12 (individual flavors and variety pack; 18.5 fl oz).

In celebration of the launch of Lower Sugar, Pure Leaf reimagined Def Leppard's popular song, "Pour Some Sugar on Me," into an exciting new version aptly titled, "Pour Lower Sugar for Me." The new remix puts a fun twist on the classic rock anthem's lyrics, highlighting the new product's subtly sweet flavor and ingredient profile. Today, Pure Leaf launched a new fifteen-second television and streaming commercial featuring the remix.

In addition, Pure Leaf partnered with several TikTok creators to "pour" along to the music in a dedicated TikTok music video. The creators will also share the remixed song in their own TikTok videos, encouraging their followers/TikTok users to "show us what they got" and try new Pure Leaf Lower Sugar. The brand's TikTok creator partners include Nameless James, Jadah Queen, Carlos & Emma, and more

In conjunction with song release, Pure Leaf is hosting an exciting in-store giveaway. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win free music for a year* by scanning the QR code in select retailers and watching the music video featuring the influencers. The program is live through May 1, 2022, and no purchase is necessary.

The new Lower Sugar line launches under the umbrella of the brand's ongoing "No is Beautiful" campaign, which highlights its core belief that "no" is at the heart of mastering tea and "no" is a way to achieve a more fulfilled life. In tea, Pure Leaf says "no" to artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, and to anything that doesn't make our tea better. In life, Pure Leaf is in pursuit of a world in which saying "no "is both easier and more culturally acceptable, in order to pursue a life with more meaningful yeses.

Like the rest of the portfolio, our expert tea masters brew Pure Leaf Lower Sugar using only the finest ingredients, particularly tea leaves picked at their freshest. All Pure Leaf products contain tea leaves that are sustainably sourced and collected from Rainforest Alliance Certified tea estates in either India, Kenya, Indonesia, or Sri Lanka to give our consumers an authentic tea experiences from the first sip to the last.

For more information on Pure Leaf and the new Lower Sugar product line, please visit www.PureLeaf.com or follow @PureLeaf on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. To find the new Lower Sugar Subtly Sweet line in a store near you, please visit https://contact.pepsico.com/pureleaf/product-locator.

