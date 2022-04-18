Shareholder Alert: Wisconsin firm Ademi LLP investigates whether Natus Medical Incorporated has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with ArchiMed

MILWAUKEE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Natus (NASDAQ:NTUS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with ArchiMed.

Ademi LLP alleges Natus's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Natus shareholders will receive only $33.50 per share. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Natus by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Natus accepts a superior bid. Natus insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Natus's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Natus.

