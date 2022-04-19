CED Announces Recipients of Its 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), announced the six outstanding business leaders and their companies that will be receiving the 2022 CED Distinguished Leadership Awards. An annual tradition, the awards honor leaders who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate citizenship, business stewardship, and advancing public policy in the nation's interests.

This year's awards pay special tribute to business leaders and their companies that have demonstrated exceptional leadership in very challenging times, including defeating the pandemic, ensuring an economy recovery that provides equal opportunity for all Americans, building a more civil and just society, and upholding a rules-based international order.

The 2022 Awards Celebration will be held on October 26, 2022, in New York City, where the honorees will be introduced by six executives—all of whom are distinguished leaders in their own right. This year's CED Awards Committee is co-chaired by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman, President, and CEO of Schnitzer Steel; Ravi Saligram, President and CEO of Newell Brands; and Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture.

"Over the last two years, the world has faced relentless uncertainty and volatility. From the continued impacts of the pandemic to the new geopolitical and economic challenges that emerged in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these challenging times require steadfast business leadership in the nation's interest," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED.

"This year's distinguished honorees and their companies have addressed the multitude of challenges with resilience, resourcefulness, empathy, authenticity, and beneficence," she continued. "Throughout the year, we will be showcasing our honorees and their companies' continued efforts to help their employees, communities, and country navigate these vast disruptions and emerge prosperous with equal opportunity for all. The Awards' legacy objective is to inspire other leaders across the public and private sectors to take bold action—and ultimately, create a more just, civil, and prosperous society."

CED is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards for Business Stewardship and Corporate Citizenship:

Albert Bourla , Chairman and CEO, Pfizer

Heyward Donigan , President and CEO, Rite Aid

Dan Schulman , President and CEO, PayPal

Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones

Chris Kempczinski , President and CEO, McDonald's Corporation

Marc N. Casper , Chairman, President, and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific

About the Honorees

To learn more about this year's honorees, visit CED's Awards Celebration website. Leading up to the event, honorees will participate in CED's conversation series, Leadership in Challenging Times. In these discussions, this year's recipients will share how they are extending their leadership beyond company walls, helping chart a path forward amid the economic, social, and health crises confronting the nation.

About CED

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

