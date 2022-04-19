Fiona O'Connor Named Director of Sales for Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Fiona O'Connor as director of sales for the Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach hotel. The 112-room property located at 214 Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, Florida is owned by Key International and managed by LBA Hospitality.

O'Connor brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to her new role where she will be in charge of the overall sales and revenue for the property. Previously, she served as the director of catering sales & events at the Playa Largo Resort & Spa in Key Largo, Florida. She's also held sales positions at the Orlando Marriott Lake Mary, the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, the Hilton Located in Walt Disney World Resort, the Westin Lake Mary, Orlando North and the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport.

O'Connor attended Seminole State College in Sanford, Florida where she received a degree in Psychology and is a Certified Meeting Planner with various other industry certificates. She was born in Oxford, England but spent her teenage years in New Orleans, Louisiana where her Dad accepted a job with NASA. She now calls New Smyrna Beach home and is married with two daughters and one granddaughter. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, boating, horseback riding and volunteering with Hospice and the American Cancer Society.

The Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach is conveniently located on historic Flagler Avenue and within walking distance to the white sandy beaches and the city's thriving business district. Amenities, include a complimentary breakfast, a sparkling outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi. The hotel features a unique architecture and charming interior, atypical of the Hampton Inn brand, aligning perfectly with the historic and picturesque coastal city of New Smyrna Beach.

For more information on the Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach please call directly at 386-898-9444, or visit their website.

About Key International

Key International is a world-class real estate investment and development company that has been influential throughout South Florida since the 1970s. With offices in Miami, Florida and Madrid, Spain, the company focuses primarily on the luxury commercial and residential sectors, including condominiums, hotels & resorts, apartments, offices, and retail properties. Key International's high-profile projects include the development of such sought-after addresses as 400 Sunny Isles, 1010 Brickell, the landmark Mint and The Ivy towers in Downtown Miami, along with the master development of the Riverfront Community district of Miami and the $250 million expansion and restoration of the world-famous Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach. Key International also owns and manages a diverse collection of hotels within the Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group brands. For more information, visit www.key-international.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

