HarborOne Bank Selects Predict360 Integrated Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that HarborOne Bank, a $4.57 billion bank headquartered in Massachusetts, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to centralize and automate its risk and compliance management processes.

The bank will deploy 360factors' Predict360 GRC solution suite, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that vertically integrates risks and controls, regulations and requirements, KRIs with risk insights, audit and examinations, policies and procedures, compliance monitoring and testing and more in a unified, cloud-based system. Predict360's SaaS architecture and modern technologies deliver predictive analytics, data insights for predicting risks and streamlined compliance.

"360factors is pleased to welcome HarborOne Bank to 360factors," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "Managing risk and compliance is critical to optimizing a bank's operations, and Predict360 enables financial institutions to meet their regulatory compliance obligations while minimizing risks to the organization."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About HarborOne

HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service branches and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston.

The Bank also provides a range of educational services through "HarborOne U," with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with offices throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and is licensed in six additional states.

