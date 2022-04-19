INTRODUCING 'MY SCENT' THE DEBUT FRAGRANCE FROM JENNIFER FISHER

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Fisher, the celebrity jewelry designer behind Jennifer Fisher, announced today the launch of her debut fragrance My Scent.

My Scent, the debut fragrance from Jennifer Fisher (PRNewswire)

"For years I could never find a perfume that smelled the way I wanted it to smell. I was always mixing my favorite scents to make my own signature blend. I am excited to introduce you to my first fragrance" says Fisher.

Using only a blend of pure liquid essential oils, My Scent is a warm, musky blend of oils meant to invoke the casual sensuality that has become synonymous with Jennifer and the brand. With hints of Vanilla, Australian Sandalwood, Tonka Bean, Pear, and Coconut. Fisher describes My Scent as "my memories and mood in a bottle. It is the scented armor you will crave daily."

The fragrance is available in a 10ml rollerball, designed intentionally in a compact glass rollerball to be used on the go.

My Scent retails for $65 and is available on www.jenniferfisher.com.

ABOUT JENNIFER FISHER: In 2005, after the birth of her first son, Jennifer Fisher was looking for a piece of jewelry to wear that not only represented him, but also expressed her own personal style. Unable to find anything unique, Jennifer designed a piece with her son's name on the front that she styled with a long thick-link chain. Friends, family, and strangers began to request that Jennifer design one for them; Jennifer Fisher Jewelry was born. By 2011, Jennifer had garnered a significant following. In order to offer her signature jewelry to a growing customer base, she expanded her line with the launch of the brass collection, focusing on large statement pieces at an accessible price point. In May 2014, Jennifer opened her first store on lower 5th Avenue in New York City. In 2017 Jennifer expanded her business into the culinary realm with the launch of three custom blended salt seasonings, Jennifer Fisher Universal Salt, Curry Salt, and Spicy Salt. Jennifer became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in June 2013. Additionally, Jennifer was recognized for her accomplishments as a designer when she was a top ten finalist in the 2012 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund competition and was nominated for the CFDA Swarovski Accessories award in 2014. Jennifer received the Influencer of the Year award at the 2016 20th Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards. Most recently, Jennifer was nominated for the 2019 CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year award. For more information, please visit www.jenniferfisher.com or follow us @jenniferfisherjewelry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JENNIFER FISHER