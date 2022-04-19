InventHelp Inventor Develops Safer Way to Use a Public Keypad/Touchscreen (NJD-2401)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to prevent direct contact with germs on touchscreens and keypads at the store, gas station, bank and other places," said an inventor, from Beachwood, N.J., "so I invented D - TIPS. My design could enhance safety and sanitation during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

This patent pending invention provides a safe and sanitary way to use a public keypad or touchscreen. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place your finger directly on the surface. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an affordable, disposable and compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp