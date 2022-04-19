InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Door Opening Device (NPL-386)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple accessory for opening doors, particularly during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Ft. Myers, Fla., "so I invented the S. D. O. RING. My design enables you to avoid potential surface-contact contaminants when opening a door."

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and sanitary way to open a door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the surfaces of the door. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

