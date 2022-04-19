InventHelp Inventors Develop New Device to Clean Soles of Shoes (OCC-1606)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and easy way to sanitize the bottom of shoes prior to entering a home or building," said one of two inventors, from Cypress, Calif., "so we invented the SHOE ATIZER. Our design would help to create a safer, cleaner and disease-free environment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to clean the soles of shoes. In doing so, it prevents dirt and germs from being tracked into a home or business. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp