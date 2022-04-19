InventHelp Presents Brake Pad Measuring Device (OCM-1496)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "In my profession it is difficult to reach and properly measure vehicle brake pads," said the inventor from San Pedro, Calif. "I thought of this idea to provide a tool that can measure and reach the brake pads on a car easily."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created a prototype for the patent-pending EASY REACH BRAKE GAUGE fulfills the need for a tool that determines brake pad wear. This slender hand tool could be directed through the wheel spokes and into tight spaces for measuring pad thickness. Additionally, this ensures that worn-out brake pads are replaced in a timely fashion and would save a considerable amount of time and effort for professional mechanics.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp