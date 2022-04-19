Kemtai Partners with RecoveryOne to Offer Sensor-Free Virtual Physical Therapy Solution

Powered by Kemtai's proprietary computer vision technology, RecoveryOne's new Motion Trainer feature provides physical therapy patients with real-time feedback and guidance during at-home sessions without sensors or other hardware

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemtai , the interactive exercise platform that utilizes proprietary computer vision and artificial intelligence technology to provide users with real-time feedback and corrective guidance as they move, has partnered with RecoveryOne, a leading digital health innovator dedicated to improving health outcomes for recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries of all types and reducing costs.

Kemtai is a computer vision exercise platform that leverages advanced AI technology to analyze human motion in real time and provide a user with immediate feedback and corrective guidance as they exercise—without the use of sensors or other hardware. (PRNewswire)

Powered by Kemtai's computer vision and AI technology, RecoveryOne's new Motion Trainer function strengthens its virtual physical therapy and MSK solution by offering an enhanced interactive experience to improve exercise performance, increase adherence, and lead to better clinical outcomes.

RecoveryOne's Motion Trainer is a new tracking capability that empowers an individual to achieve faster, stronger, and more effective recovery by providing real-time feedback and form correction without the use of wearable sensors. Made possible via access to Kemtai's API framework, Motion Trainer uses the built-in camera of a user's device, such as a phone, laptop, desktop computer, or tablet, providing real-time cues and movement quality scoring with unparalleled precision—a vast leap from traditional follow-along exercise videos.

"With Motion Trainer, RecoveryOne is able to offer individuals an unparalleled virtual physical therapy solution, and to feel as though a certified therapist is right there with them, providing real-time feedback and corrective guidance every step along their journey to recovery," said Mike Telem, Kemtai co-founder and Chief Business Officer.

"Partnering with Kemtai has allowed us to move beyond the body-worn sensors that many of our competitors require, removing a significant barrier to entry and thereby increasing ease of use and access to care, while providing the most personalized and effective physiotherapy experience," said Miriam Beecham, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at RecoveryOne.

Along with the sheer number of individuals affected by MSK conditions, low adherence to physical therapy programs contributes to overall U.S. healthcare spending and related costs. Associated absenteeism and lost productivity due to MSK conditions resulted in an annual cost of approximately $600 billion in 2008. As an employee benefit or through a health plan, RecoveryOne's Motion Trainer feature—made possible by Kemtai's proprietary computer vision and AI technology—can help support adherence, save money, and enable employees to avoid days off and potential lost wages.

About Kemtai

Kemtai is a computer vision exercise platform that leverages advanced AI technology to analyze human motion in real time and provide a user with immediate feedback and corrective guidance as they exercise. Created to work with any device, Kemtai recognizes and tracks more than 40 different data points on the human body without requiring a user to purchase any additional equipment. Kemtai is partnering with various fitness, physiotherapy, and corporate wellness brands while also offering its web-based consumer product. For more information, visit Kemtai.com .

Media contact:

Dean Stattmann: dean@statmediapr.com

Kemtai (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kemtai