Leading Buy Now Pay Later Solution Uplift Selected by Vail Resorts to Launch 'Epic FlexPay Powered by Uplift'

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel and retail brands announced a new product offering and partnership with Vail Resorts , launching 'Epic FlexPay Powered by Uplift' . Epic FlexPay allows guests to pay for their 2022/23 Epic Pass over time with simple and affordable monthly installments. This flexible and unique payment option offers guests zero down, zero interest and when purchased early, no payments until September.

The premier mountain resort company in the world, Vail Resorts is a leader in luxury destination-based travel at iconic locations and operates 40 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Heavenly in California; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Park City in Utah; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; and Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, to name a few. Recently announced, Vail Resorts will invest $300 million in the guest experience featuring 21 new lifts across 14 resorts coast to coast. Epic Lift Upgrade is Vail Resorts' biggest single-year investment into the ski and ride experience. The projects were designed to reduce lift line wait times and make getting on and around the mountains easier and faster.

"We are committed to providing an amazing value and experience for our guests and with the addition of 'Epic FlexPay Powered by Uplift,' we are pleased to provide another way for our guests to pay for their Epic Pass," said Ryan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts. "Our selection of Uplift, given the company's deep expertise in travel and hospitality, is an ideal partnership and our Pass Holders now have access to the most attractive monthly payment model in our industry."

'Epic FlexPay Powered by Uplift,' is available on all Epic Pass product options for U.S. and Canadian residents, which provide access to Vail Resorts international ski destinations and iconic mountain resorts.

"Uplift is honored to be chosen by Vail Resorts as their preferred Buy Now Pay Later partner," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "By listening to Vail Resorts' needs we were able to create a unique payment tool while preserving value and brand integrity via a custom white label solution. With the addition of 'Epic FlexPay Powered by Uplift' to the suite of unparalleled offerings from Vail Resorts, this makes skiing around the world even more accessible."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

[1] Epic Pass T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders . Privacy Policy . Terms of Use .

