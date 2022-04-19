LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches LexisNexis AmplifyID-- a New Identity Solution for the Public Sector

The powerful new platform leverages more than 45 years of identity intelligence expertise and insight to preserve program integrity and provide equitable access across federal, state, and local government

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology, today announced the official launch of the LexisNexis® AmplifyIDTM platform for government.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Over the past 24 months, pandemic conditions have changed the way government agencies operate and have accelerated the need for their digital transformation. As an unprecedented number of people seeking benefits continues to put pressure on outdated government systems, the need for person-centric approaches to understanding identity, coordinating care and services, and preventing improper payments has become clear. As government agencies are now tasked with balancing user-friendly access to critical services quickly and accurately with maintaining privacy, security, and fraud mitigation, the key to achieving equilibrium is a comprehensive understanding of the individuals and families served by public benefit programs.

Recognizing this critical need, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has teamed up with government agencies to offer AmplifyID™ - an identity-centric platform designed to put identity at the core of mission-critical decision making. As a trusted leader in the management of sensitive identity data and solving complex challenges for nearly half a century, the new offering from LexisNexis Risk Solutions builds on the company's expertise across public and private sectors as well.

AmplifyID boosts identity management across critical agency workflows, from beneficiary enrollment to benefits access. The secure, powerful platform also improves service coordination, fraud prevention and program integrity, as well as policy insight and decision-making.

"In our communities, successful outcomes are driven by connection not division. Data is no different. Silos are purpose-built for grain, not people," said Haywood Talcove, CEO Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Eliminating the huge backlog agencies are facing in unemployment insurance distribution is just one of the ways this new solution will prove invaluable for government agencies. The power of AmplifyID to create cross-agency visibility, coordination, and trust is truly innovative and we are incredibly excited by the potential of this person-centered platform to bring agencies and people together."

The power of the AmplifyID platform lies in its ability to combine government program data with unique identity information to create person-centered analytics and visualizations that streamline government decision making. The result is a best-in-class view of identity designed specifically for government agencies seeking to modernize and scale their approach to serving communities in need.

AmplifyID is a module-based platform that provides unique solutions to government identity issues. LexisNexis® AmplifyIDTM Identity Risk Navigator and and LexisNexis® AmplifyIDTM Master Person Index are two of these powerful offerings.

AmplifyIDTM Master Person Index leverages identity information and patented linking technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to create and maintain a precise, consistent, person-centered view of an indvidual across health and human services programs.

AmplifyID Master Person Index equips government agencies with a consistent view of an individual, allowing for data sharing and care coordination across programs. It also empowers government agencies with the ability to understand critical identity insights, including continuously updated contact and demograhic data, and clinically-validated social determinants of health insights.

AmplifyIDTM Identity Risk Navigator provides a defense layer to gain a complete and accurate picture of identity information — one that encompasses data sharing, analytics, and visualization. Digital transformation has accelerated the need for agencies to offer a simple, seamless, and secure online experience. However, in the urgency to adminster pandemic benefits to those in need, government programs have unfortunately become a target for sophisticated fraud schemes and identity-based threats.

AmplifyID Identity Risk Navigator strengthens fraud protection by defending against the full range of current and emerging identity fraud threats by linking and integrating data from multiple sources including internal agency information and contributed identity intelligence across government. Shared intelligence makes all the difference. It gives agencies a much wider view into known fraudulent identities, behaviors, and fraud schemes. The benefits of that intense scrutiny are significant.

From equitable access to service coordination to program integrity, the AmplifyID platform leverages 'Real World Data for Real People' and enhances trust between people and the government agencies they rely upon. AmplifyID provides fast, secure, and seamless identity information, which turns complexity into simplicity by bringing transparency to identity. This unrivaled identity capability and scalable technical architecture gives agencies more breadth and depth of data on vulnerable populations and solves the challenge of delivering benefits and coordinated care securely and seamlessly to those in need.

