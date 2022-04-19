Lokavant Teams with ERGOMED's Rare Disease Clinical Innovation Center™

Lokavant's Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform Improves Planning and Feasibility for Rare Disease Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lokavant, a leading clinical trial intelligence company, has partnered with global clinical research organization ERGOMED plc (LSE: ERGO), and its recently launched ERGOMED Rare Disease Clinical Innovation Center™, as the latest addition to the Center's best-in-class solutions. Lokavant Oversight is a clinical trial intelligence platform that uncovers key insights, improving the time, cost, and quality of trial planning and execution.

(PRNewsfoto/Lokavant) (PRNewswire)

Lokavant's partnership with ERGOMED will initially focus on providing the Center an advanced analytics platform to rapidly and accurately plan studies in rare and ultra-rare indications. This solution is part of Lokavant's Oversight platform, which aggregates and harmonizes data from disparate trial sources, including Lokavant's proprietary compendium of deep operational data from over 2,000 trials. Oversight surfaces these sophisticated analytics to study teams and executives via a suite of connected applications empowering users to proactively manage their studies and drive efficiencies from study planning to execution.

Approximately one-third of all therapeutics under development is for rare diseases. The ERGOMED Rare Disease Clinical Innovation Center™ is a consortium of industry leading experts who offer strategic guidance and tailored technology solutions to sponsors focused on rare disease drug development. The Center also employs ERGOMED's Site Advantage™ operating model, which is specifically designed to provide specialized support to research sites and patients participating in rare disease clinical research.

"Planning rare disease trials is exceptionally challenging due to the limited history of trials in these indications, scarcity of patients, and complex protocols. Additionally, these studies require the selection of sites and investigators that can identify the right participants, ensure high quality care, and engage effectively with these participants. As a leader in the clinical research industry, ERGOMED understands that planning these trials requires more than a set of data sources, but rather a novel, intelligent approach. Lokavant harmonizes data from thousands of trials and applies advanced analytics to surface insights for ERGOMED's team in even the rarest conditions, driving informed study planning, ultimately resulting in a better experience for sponsors, sites, and participants. The strength of our partnership is only matched by its pace—in our first week of deployment, we have already supported studies in 7 different indications," said Rohit Nambisan, CEO of Lokavant.

Lokavant and Ergomed will explore new use cases on the Oversight platform, such as creating comprehensive site analytics. By integrating the Center's multiple technology solution providers to create a single source of truth, clinical trial teams will be able to use predictive analytics to proactively manage their studies. Moreover, as ERGOMED continues to augment its experience in the rare disease space, Lokavant's platform can harmonize historical and concurrent data in real-time. In addition to their leading operational expertise in rare disease, ERGOMED will have a differentiated rare disease data asset to support operator experience with actionable, data-driven insights.

"The aim of our Rare Disease Innovation Center™ is to help sponsors overcome the many challenges in rare disease drug development. Sponsors can leverage ERGOMED's experience in conducting hundreds of rare disease studies in conjunction with innovative tools and approaches from our industry partners," said Zizi Uzezi Imatorbhebhe, MBA, MS, PMP®, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy and Development, Head Rare Disease Innovation Center™, ERGOMED. "Lokavant's Oversight Platform, with its predictive analytics and ability to integrate multiple sources of data into a single source of truth, offers a valuable addition to the Center's capabilities for improving the efficiency, quality, and patient-centricity of rare disease clinical trials."

About the ERGOMED Rare Disease Innovation Center™

The ERGOMED Rare Disease Innovation Center™ helps biotechnology and pharma sponsors focused on rare disease:

Strategically guide and plan their rare disease drug development program to avoid pitfalls and leverage innovative approaches

Design more intelligent clinical trials by optimizing their protocol, trial design, assessing study feasibility and performance analytics to predict key milestones and scenario analyses

Adopt the right innovations such as decentralization and other technologies to identify and retain rare disease patients

Utilize its Site Advantage ™ operational model to deliver its Rare Disease studies

Leverage its ERGOMED Patient First™ approach to reduce patient burden in clinical trial participation and ensure that the voice of the patient is captured and incorporated throughout the clinical development lifecycle

Utilize Real World Evidence for synthetic control arms, patient selection, biomarkers, end point selection, patient registries and other areas

About ERGOMED

Founded in 1997, ERGOMED plc is dedicated to the provision of specialized services to the pharmaceutical industry and the development of new drugs. With a global footprint covering 100+ countries, we have the reach to deliver solutions for even the toughest clinical development and trial management challenges. ERGOMED has provided clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for 300+ clients, from top 10 pharmaceutical and generics organizations to small and mid-sized drug development companies. For more information visit www.ergomedcro.com or email rareinnovate@ergomedplc.com

About Lokavant

Lokavant is a clinical intelligence platform that improves the time, cost, and quality of trial execution through its data-driven analytics platform. Lokavant's platform aggregates and integrates real-time data from disparate trial data sources, and powers advanced analytics enabled by its compendium of proprietary trial data. The suite of applications built on the platform allows study teams to proactively manage their studies, and surfaces insights, driving efficiencies in all scientific and operational use cases. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.lokavant.com.

Lokavant Contact: contact@lokavant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lokavant