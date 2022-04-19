Maluma To Take Over Resorts World Las Vegas For One-Of-A Kind Latin Music Weekend "Maluma Land" on June 23-25

The Global Superstar and additional Latin artists will host a variety of events across the Strip's newest integrated resort

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Global superstar Maluma will take over Resorts World Las Vegas for a one-of-a-kind weekend, "Maluma Land," filled with Latin music performances and special events and giving music lovers and his fans a curated destination experience. Maluma will headline the weekend along with top artists, and his personal friends, Becky G and DJ Snake, as well as additional performances from Zion & Lennox, Blessd, special guests and more throughout the three-day and night experience in Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities and I am excited to bring a music adventure for fans to experience," shares Maluma. "The full weekend and line up was curated by me. I want to give all those attending a full experience of what I love; from legendary Reggaeton to global music. Like they say, whatever happens in 'Maluma Land' stays in 'Maluma Land.'"

The festivities will kick off at Zouk Nightclub on Thursday, June 23, with a performance by Zouk's resident artist DJ Snake. Becky G will bring the heat with a performance on Friday, June 24. Additional events for the weekend include daytime experiences with an electric pool party at AYU Dayclub with Reggaeton pioneers Zion y Lennox, Blessd and more, as well as the biggest moment of the weekend on Saturday, June 25 – an unforgettable night at Zouk Nightclub with a headlining performance from Maluma and special guests.

"Maluma Land'' is more than a typical weekend in Las Vegas. To attend, fans can purchase curated event and room packages exclusively through www.MalumaLand.com that bring to life the artists' roots while providing a unique and exclusive music-filled weekend in the desert. Guests will have the option to add-on a table and bottle service for each show.

Latin music lovers seeking an elevated experience can purchase additional VIP upgrades that provide entry to exclusive events including a Mariachi Brunch hosted by Maluma at Fuhu; and a private event at Resorts World Las Vegas's speakeasy, Here Kitty Kitty, with signature cocktails and bites before being escorted to Zouk Nightclub for Maluma's performance.

"We're excited to bring the passion, vibrancy and energy of the Latin music industry to Las Vegas for an unparalleled weekend," said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. "Working with Maluma to curate the lineup has been incredible. We can't wait for fans to have this exclusive experience with their favorite Latin artists."

Additional artists and a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Packages will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PST at www.malumaland.com and are available to guests 21 and over at the time of the event.

Zouk Nightclub, Las Vegas's newest nightlife experience that opened in September 2021, along with its daytime counterpart AYU Dayclub, are the first venues to open in the United States from Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company that has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 30 years.

Maluma Land is produced in conjunction with Resorts World Las Vegas, On Location and SYNERGY Productions LLC.

About Maluma Land

Global superstar, Maluma brings to Las Vegas a piece of his world with a curated music destination experience featuring top international Latin artists and performances. The three-day, three-night event combines live entertainment and exclusive programming that offers attendees the chance to see some of the world's greatest Latin artists perform. Guests can also look forward to pool parties, clubs, world class dining, exclusive merchandise, activities and accommodations. Maluma's mission is to give people a music adventure and for attendees to create memories that will last a lifetime taking over Resorts World, the newest and hottest hotel and strip that will allow guests to get the full and premium Vegas experience. The biggest moment of the weekend will be when Maluma headlines an unforgettable night at Zouk. Tickets and packages will be available for purchase at www.malumaland.com . Tickets are available to those 21 and over at the time of purchase.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 30-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivalled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, New York Fashion Week, and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, LA 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

About SYNERGY Productions LLC

SYNERGY Productions LLC is a St. Louis-based relationship marketing company that connects the celebrity, corporate, consumer, and charity communities. SYNERGY is the lead music consultancy for Anheuser-Busch and is also the co-executive producer of the Super Bowl Music Fest, the largest arena-based music festival in America.

