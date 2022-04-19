NetVirta's Fit Scan Technology Verifyt® Partners with Merrell on Beta Version of Their New Shoe Advisor App

Creator of World's Only FDA-Cleared 3D Scanning App Adds to Footwear Portfolio to Help Customers Find the Right Fitting Shoes

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVirta, the world's leading provider of smartphone 3D body scanning technology and creator of Verifyt®, is partnering with Merrell, a Wolverine Worldwide brand and leader in outdoor active footwear. Verifyt is the fit scan technology to power Merrell's beta version of Merrell Shoe Advisor™ mobile application: the industry's first consumer-facing app that ensures an accurate, personalized shoe fit recommendation the first time, every time.

Known for its precision, user-friendly interface and scanning speed, Verifyt provides Merrell's consumers seeking seamless ways to enjoy the simple power of the outdoors with an easy, gamified AR powered 3D experience to find the correct shoe, size and fit. Taking less than a minute to complete the scan of their feet, the Verifyt technology generates an accurate personalized size recommendation.

"At Merrell, we are constantly looking for new ways to improve the consumer experience in the outdoors," says Janice Tennant, Chief Marketing Officer Merrell "Fit of shoes is a major pain point for many consumers especially while shopping and it is the reason why piloting this emerging technology with NetVirta in our mobile app felt like a good partnership."

"Our smartphone 3D scanning technology meets the increasing demands of footwear and apparel retailers to find ways to help their customers shop online with confidence, while reducing returns. Our technology was originally built for the medical industry, and meets the demands retailers have for accuracy, speed and ease of use," said Jeff Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, NetVirta.

Verifyt aims to address an issue that has plagued online shopping since the inception of ecommerce: returns due to poor fit. Industry reports show that of footwear purchased online, returns average between 35-40%, with an estimated 72% ascribed to bad fit. This industry-wide issue is a detriment to brands' bottom-lines and impacts the environment.

Based on research from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), NetVirta developed the world's only FDA Class II cleared smartphone technology app for 3D body shape scanning. Its medical app, CurveCapture®, is widely adopted by thousands of clinicians in more than 13 countries to 3D scan patients for custom-fit orthoses and prostheses. In addition to the medical industry, NetVirta's Verifyt app technology enables the sports equipment industry to provide custom-fit gear to athletes. All the professional and college football teams use Verifyt to scan players' heads for custom-fit helmets. With an eight-year track record of success in the smartphone 3D scanning technology space, the company is uniquely positioned to support apparel and footwear brands.

ABOUT NETVIRTA

NetVirta is the world's leading provider of smartphone 3D body scanning technology, ensuring fit precision, speed and ease of use. Since its origins at MIT in 2008, NetVirta has grown to two offices in Boston and Singapore. The company has the only FDA-cleared scanning app, helping thousands of clinicians throughout the world create custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics for medical patients. In 2019, NetVirta expanded to meet the needs of retailers with its consumer-facing platform, Verifyt. NetVirta works with some of the biggest names in retail, sporting equipment, and medical including Wolverine Worldwide, Riddell, Orthoamerica, Tecnica, EVO.com, among others. For more information, please visit www.netvirta.com.

ABOUT MERRELL

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Merrell celebrated its 40th birthday in 2021 with a mission to build an inclusive and sustainable outside environment for future generations to enjoy. Visit Merrell.com, the Merrell Newsroom, or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

