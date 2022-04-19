New Leaf Paper announces reorganization, partnership

APPLETON, Wis., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper (NLP) today announced a partnership and reorganization designed to grow the B-Corp's sustainability mission while expanding sales and outreach.

Tim Shields will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Book Group of New Leaf Paper, responsible for designing and developing book publishing products with high post-consumer recycled fiber content. NLP has also formed a Strategic Partnership with Horizon Paper Co., Inc ., in order to promote and grow sustainable solutions for Trade and Educational Publishing supply services. As a result, Tim will also assume the role of Strategic Advisor, Educational Publishing with Horizon.

"New Leaf Paper is perfectly positioned to expand its industry-leading role in sustainable practices and products," said Shields. "When education, enterprise, and the environment work together and complement each other, wonderful things can be achieved for our planet. We want to continue strengthening our sustainability mission and help make a positive impact on our precious and fragile environment."

With this partnership and reorganization, Paul Bradshaw assumes the role of chief executive officer, and Shannon Bone assumes the role of president. The partnership and reorganization will take effect April 19, 2022. Bradshaw and Bone previously held the titles of co-president.

New Leaf Paper recently expanded its product line beyond traditional office papers to include designer notebooks and composition books , all made from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber. For every order of these new products, New Leaf Paper will plant a tree as part of the national One Tree Planted program —helping to make the world a greener place.

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified . Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendl y certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER , visit www.NewLeafPaper.com

Horizon Paper

Horizon Paper Co., Inc. is a leading International supplier of sustainable solutions in the Printing & Writing, Packaging and Pulp markets based in Stamford, CT. Horizon Paper is the leading supplier to the Book Publishing industry.

Horizon Paper is FSC and SFI Chain of Custody Certified. For more information, visit www.HorizonPaper.com .

CONTACT:

Shannon Bone

shannon@newleafpaper.com

(704) 999-8118

View original content:

SOURCE New Leaf Paper