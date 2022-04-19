Next PR Partners with Brewability for Conscious Capitalism Program

PR firm selects nation's first fully inclusive brewery that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive pro bono services as part of its mission to #doGood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, a national public relations firm, today announced it will be providing pro bono PR services for Brewability, an Englewood, Colorado-based restaurant that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to brew and serve craft beer and pizza. This partnership will support Next PR's Conscious Capitalism program.

The firm chose Brewability as its next partner because of its mission to be an entirely inclusive business for both employees and customers. The brewery currently employs 22 team members with disabilities, highlighting their skills by teaching them how to make beer, bartend and cook. Next PR will help generate awareness around Brewability's mission and upcoming announcements.

"I'm inspired by what Brewability is doing for both the Colorado community and the community of those with disabilities, truly making all feel welcomed," shared Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "Our team is looking forward to highlighting the talented employees and bringing more customers through the doors."

The partnership kicked off in April 2022 and will continue through September 2022.

"I am extremely grateful and ecstatic to have the opportunity to partner with Next PR," said Tiffany Fixter, founder and owner of Brewability. "I see the impact that Brewability makes on our employees and customers and am looking forward to more people in the Colorado area becoming familiar with what we do here."

This is Next PR's eighth client partner for its Conscious Capitalism program. The firm aims to continue establishing strong community ties with nonprofits and startups in need of pro bono PR services to improve organizational effectiveness in resource saving, brand messaging and media opportunities.

