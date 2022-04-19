PalFish Chooses Vonage to Enhance Customer Acquisition and Post-Purchase Services

Vonage Communications APIs enhance and build improved customer experiences

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling China-based edtech platform PalFish ( 伴鱼) to seamlessly connect with current and potential customers across multiple communications channels using the Vonage Communications Platform.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage) (PRNewswire)

PalFish is a professional private online tutoring platform designed for English language learners from 3 - 12 years old and based on Pearson academic programs. With thousands of overseas students across South Asia on its platform, PalFish offers short duration classes of 25 minutes each through various interactive tools, helping kids maintain high attention to achieve an ideal learning outcome.

Vonage Communications APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build intelligent, intuitive customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. By embedding the Vonage Voice API and Messages API for WhatsApp communications into its platform, PalFish is able to connect with teachers, parents and students at scale, across geographies and channels.

The Vonage Voice API enables the creation of automated and personalized customer interactions with AI. From voice bots to customized conversational AI and analytics, the Voice API can be directly integrated to existing systems and processes. PalFish has deployed the Voice API in its contact center to enhance communications with parents for post-purchase services.

"The partnership with Vonage has been crucial to helping us reach our audience more effectively," said a representative from PalFish. "While the use of communication APIs is a first for PalFish, the integration of the solution into our existing systems was seamless and fuss-free. This has not only enabled us to enhance customer experience but also helped us acquire new customers."

PalFish is also using the Vonage Messages API to offer efficient and seamless communication via WhatsApp. Using Vonage's Messages API – integrated directly with WhatsApp, PalFish's tele-sales representatives communicate with parents around student information and enrollments.

"The use of edtech services has skyrocketed since COVID-19. In Asia Pacific, the e-learning market size will be worth USD 90 billion by 2026.1 Service providers need to effectively reach their audience in order to tap into this growing market and acquire new customers. The Vonage Communications Platform enables businesses like PalFish to easily integrate scalable, international capabilities into their existing offering and connect with their customers on their preferred channels," said Sunny Rao, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Vonage.

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Communications Platform makes it easy for organizations to use APIs to disrupt their industries, and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is so essential in today's environment. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the APAC region, and a de facto for startups.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About PalFish

PalFish is an education technology company founded in Beijing, headquartered in Singapore, and with regional offices around the globe. We are committed to helping children aged 3-12 worldwide reimagine the learning through our digital solutions and customized learning products. Language learning is an integral part to child early development, and it is vital to children's future growth and lifetime success. With PalFish's innovative advantages, we have established a powerful product matrix with several applications championing the market.

Since 2017, PalFish has developed multiple online language learning products for children aged 3-12, including the most popular PalFish English Reading,PalFish English Class, and PalFish Chinese etc. These APPs serve children of theirvarious learning needs through customized paths including audio picture bookreading and native English teacher private tutorials.

At PalFish, we keep developing innovative, caring and effective learning solutions and platforms for the children worldwide. Together with them, we look forward to reshaping what is possible for education.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

1 https://sg.channelasia.tech/mediareleases/135762/asia-pacific-e-learning-market-a-usd-90-billion/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vonage