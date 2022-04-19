Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

Global Biopharmaceutical Company Hires Leading PR Firm as it Expands Their U.S. Operations

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals ("Paradigm"), a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in repurposing existing drugs for unmet medical needs, announced their retention of Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

Paradigm Biopharma (PRNewswire)

Paradigm recently announced the expansion of their U.S. operations to support a phase III registration study for Zilosul® (pentosan polysulfate sodium, PPS), a new potential therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee (kOA). Osteoarthritis is a common cause of disability among adults and affects more than 72 million people across the U.S., Canada, EU-5, and Australia.

RPR will provide counsel to Paradigm on their corporate messaging and guide the development of their brand positioning in both the U.S. and global markets.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with RPR, as their firm is well-equipped to guide our company across the U.S. media landscape and highlight our innovative therapies which have the potential to enhance the quality of life of millions," said Paradigm CMO and Interim CEO, Dr. Donna Skerrett.

RPR President, Richard Rubenstein said, "Paradigm has tremendous growth potential in the U.S. market, as their drug for osteoarthritis Zilosul® may address a large unmet medical need for effective OA therapies. Furthermore, Zilosul® has demonstrated encouraging data for the treatment of OA pain and the drug's potential for disease modification."

"Paradigm has had a successful kickoff for their global phase III trial in the U.S. and Australia, with sites in the UK, Europe and Canada opening soon," he added.

In addition to osteoarthritis, Paradigm is also in phase II studies investigating the potential for PPS as adjunct therapy to manage musculoskeletal symptoms associated with the rare disease mucopolysaccharidosis.

Utilizing their long-standing expertise and experience in the biotech and pharma industries, RPR will also help direct the expansion of Paradigm's U.S. operations.

For more information on Paradigm, visit https://paradigmbiopharma.com/.

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe. http://www.rubensteinpr.com

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals :

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX: PAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company driven to improve patients' lives through repurposing existing drugs and pioneering new solutions for unmet medical needs. The company aims to identify and leverage new applications for drugs in late-stage development. Since their founding in 2014, Paradigm has successfully identified, repurposed, and patented Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS), for the management of pain and inflammation, associated with musculoskeletal disorders including osteoarthritis (under the trademark Zilosul®) and the rare disease mucopolysaccharidosis. Paradigm's approach to market is driven by core competencies with experienced management at both board and executive levels and in clinical and commercial pharmaceutical development. For more information about Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals please visit https://paradigmbiopharma.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rubenstein Public Relations