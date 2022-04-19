TARS Certification Testing Microservices Expertise Now Available

Certified TARS Application Developer exam from the TARS Foundation and The Linux Foundation tests knowledge of developing and maintaining microservices

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and TARS Foundation , an open source microservices foundation under the Linux Foundation, have announced the Certified TARS Application Developer (CTAD) exam has completed Beta testing, and is now generally available for registration.

The Linux Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

CTAD consists of a multiple-choice certification exam testing entry-level skills and knowledge around developing microservices and other components within a TARS Framework. This exam demonstrates to employers that certification holders understand the resources available to support continuous development.

The new certification, which consists of 60 multiple-choice questions and allows candidates 90 minutes to complete, was developed to enable cloud native professionals to demonstrate the ability to develop and maintain microservices within the TARS Framework. Some of the topics covered on the exam include installing and operating TARS in Docker, Kubernetes, or from source code; creating a microservices application using the TARS Framework in a chosen programming language; and awareness of the functions/plugins available to maintain or scale up microservices applications in TARS.

"We are excited to offer a new credential focused on the field of microservices, which has become one of the most important areas of technology today," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "The hope is that this exam will help grow the talent base for professionals using TARS and microservices technology generally."

"With the increased use of microservices technology, companies today are looking for more qualified talent to support digital transformation," said Mark Shan, Board Chair of the TARS Foundation. "The TARS Community is excited to see that the CTAD exam will be a credible source of qualification for aspiring microservices developers."

The exam was developed in partnership with Certiverse. As demonstrated with The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) and Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA) exams, the company's online exam development platform brings high-quality certifications to market with the speed required to keep IT content current and relevant.

For more information about the exam and to register, visit https://training.linuxfoundation.org/certification/linux-foundation-certified-tars-application-developer/ .

About the TARS Foundation

The TARS Foundation is a nonprofit, open source microservice foundation under the Linux Foundation umbrella, dedicated to supporting rapid growth of contributions and membership in the TARS community, which is focused on building an open microservices platform. The TARS Foundation focuses on open source technology that helps businesses to embrace microservices architectures as they innovate into new areas and scale their applications. For more information, please visit tarscloud.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation