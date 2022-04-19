Valet Auto Wash Announces New Car Wash Location in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

The high-tech car wash chain welcomes its 13th location to the tri-state area. Customers can enjoy a week-long grand opening event that offers free washes, always with free vacuums and towels.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Mount Laurel, New Jersey location will be hosting a grand opening week-long event from April 19-April 24. All customers to this location can enjoy a free wash from 9 am – 5 pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Learn more about the grand opening here: valetwash.com/locations/mount-laurel/

After the grand opening event, the Mount Laurel location hours will expand to 8 am – 7 pm for the summer season and 8 am – 6 pm in the winter season.

Mount Laurel offers an exterior auto wash in the iconic Valet Auto Wash tunnel and free use of vacuums and towels. Self-service cleaning features are accessible inside or outside with ample space for large vehicles.

Other select Valet Auto Wash locations offer additional car wash and lube services, including Brilliance Wax services and Interior Valet Cleaning. Valet Auto Wash operates 13 locations in the tri-state area with car washes in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The Valet Auto Wash mission is to reinvent the standard car wash by combining exceptional customer care, innovative car wash equipment and technology, and eco-friendly operations at every stage of the car wash process.

"We have a saying in our office from Walt Disney that says, 'You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality," said Chris Vernon, Valet Auto Wash's owner. "So, the ability to bring people, technology, and manufacturing car wash processing equipment all together is a blast."

About Valet Auto Wash

The very first Valet Auto Wash opened in 1994 in a repurposed historical trolley car barn on Lalor Street in Trenton, New Jersey. The team strives to provide customers with an excellent car wash using state-of-the-art auto washing technology and professional customer care. Today, they have locations throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and offer an array of car wash and lube services.

