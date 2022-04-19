WESTWOOD CELEBRATES 22 NEW SHAREHOLDERS & 32 NEW ASSOCIATES

MINNEAPOLIS , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) At Westwood's annual leadership and associates meetings this month, leaders from across the organization celebrated the firm's continued expansion of leadership with the appointment of 22 new shareholders and 32 new associates.

"This class of shareholders and associates is the largest in Westwood's history and represents the depth of Westwood's talent companywide," says CEO, Paul Greenhagen, PS. "It is their dedication to providing great service to our clients and growing strong teams at Westwood that helps us advance the organization and strengthen our position in the marketplace. We are very proud to have them on our team."

The newly appointed shareholders and associates include individuals across Westwood's Power and Land Divisions, corporate service teams, and professional disciplines. Several new shareholders and associates come from Westwood's recently acquired team, Pacheco Koch.

Westwood selects shareholders and associates annually for their outstanding contributions, notable support for growth and company culture, and remarkable client service.

