Zoom for Smart Glasses by Vuzix now Supported by the Zoom App Marketplace

Collaboration between Vuzix and Zoom will enhance the overall awareness and distribution of smart glasses to Zoom's enterprise customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the introduction of the Zoom for smart glasses application by Vuzix on the Zoom App Marketplace.

As the only Zoom for smart glasses application listed on the Zoom App Marketplace, the app allows Vuzix smart glasses users to start or join a meeting with face-to-face or see-what-I-see video, screen sharing and more. Zoom for Smart Glasses by Vuzix brings video conferencing, online meetings and other features of the Zoom service into one easy-to-use application on your Vuzix smart glasses.

Zoom is one of the fastest growing cloud video conferencing applications for end-to-end enterprise communications and has more than 191,000 enterprise customers that have at least 10 users. Vuzix has deployed Zoom's HIPAA/PIPEDA-compliant conferencing application with Vuzix smart glasses in numerous hospitals and healthcare organizations to help streamline their day-to-day business operations.

Interested Zoom users can simply search for 'smart glasses' on the Zoom App Marketplace https://marketplace.zoom.us/ or shortcut the following URL: https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/exz7FlBxQg-Q1M9GFMsLAw.

"After months of collaboration with the Zoom team, it is great to see Zoom for Smart Glasses app being added to the Zoom app marketplace to enhance the overall awareness and distribution of Vuzix smart glasses to Zoom's enterprise customers," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

