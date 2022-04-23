Canton Fair: Exhibitors' Creative Livestreams Appeal to Buyers

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair, which takes place online from 15 to 24 April, attracts over 25,000 exhibitors from home and abroad. Given the virtual form of the event, making better use of the cloud platform to boost cooperation and identify business opportunities comes as an important matter for exhibitors and buyers.

Connecting with buyers anytime, anywhere

Right after the opening ceremony of the Canton Fair, Wang Jin, representative of Orans Sanitary Ware, immediately started a live promotion broadcast. In one hour, he showed viewers around their display hall while introducing their newest items and then took them to the workshop to watch the manufacturing process. When he learned a Bangladeshi buyer was interested in making a purchase, he asked one of their product engineers to design and make a drawing on the spot. As the entire process was livestreamed in real time, the buyer could engage in product design simultaneously. After some negotiations, the company made its first intended international order worth 300,000 US dollars with the buyer.

Boosting Business with Distinctive, Well-designed Showrooms

Walking around the showroom of Guangzhou Textiles Holdings Limited, apart from the spreading moss and cloud-shaped lights that echoed the virtual form of this Canton Fair, the reporter was most attracted to an eye-catching giant landscape painting made of cloth. This was the company's fifth participation in the online Canton Fair, told Huang Yutong, an engineer at the company's R&D Center. Drawn upon the experience of the previous four online sessions, the company turned its R&D center into an exhibition hall this year, creating a natural-looking outdoor space using textile materials. The giant landscape painting, which was actually a large curtain, was made of fragments of fabric acquired from daily textile production. Other employees added that this year's showroom featured environment-friendly design, which impressed foreign buyers.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said that holding an online event was an innovation answering to the call of digital economy, as well as a pragmatic choice in response to Covid-19. The Canton Fair will keep upgrading and optimizing its online platform with improved functions to help exhibitors expand their business and conduct win-win cooperation via online events.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email.

View original content:

SOURCE Canton Fair